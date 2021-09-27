Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Saputo (SAPIF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saputo (OTCMKTS: SAPIF):

9/22/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Saputo had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Saputo had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SAPIF opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Saputo Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

