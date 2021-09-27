Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,809,000 after acquiring an additional 34,552 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total transaction of $5,573,755.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,556.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $953.57 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,530.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,365.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

