Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $155.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.98. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

