Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,530.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of LendingTree worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Shares of TREE opened at $154.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -223.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.29 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The business had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

