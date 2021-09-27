B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 3.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 70.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 8.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRAY opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.04. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $7.44.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

VRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

