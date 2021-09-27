6,916 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in GoDaddy by 8.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $80.22. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

