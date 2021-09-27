Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $54.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

