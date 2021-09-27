16,329 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $837,314. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $18.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.