eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,462,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $639,252,000 after acquiring an additional 588,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,681,575 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $409,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

eBay stock opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.