Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.24. Citizens Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.