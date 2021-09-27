Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 294.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $74.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

