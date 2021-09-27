Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Autohome by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after purchasing an additional 100,822 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Autohome by 56.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 290.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 180.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

ATHM opened at $41.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.75.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

