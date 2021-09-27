Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

KBR opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

