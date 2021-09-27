Bridgefront Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,759,000 after purchasing an additional 74,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after acquiring an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

