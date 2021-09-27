Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $333,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG opened at $73.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average is $74.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

