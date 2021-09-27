Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $323,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 20.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

