Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 4,696 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $4,521,402. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Shares of SYNH opened at $96.31 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

