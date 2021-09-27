Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Raymond Gorman Sells 5,700 Shares

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Raymond Gorman sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$21,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at C$5,190.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$669.74 million and a P/E ratio of 50.27.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.43.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

