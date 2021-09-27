Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $560,600.04 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $43.02 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 83,377 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $7,155,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

