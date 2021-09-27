Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MGP opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

MGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

