Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 4,151 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 604,595 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,745,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,772,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 307,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 525,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,798,000 after buying an additional 243,168 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%.

