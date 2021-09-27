Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Lowered by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,723,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.08. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $124.62 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

