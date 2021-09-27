Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $125,912.54 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total transaction of $125,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $158.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.42 and a twelve month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

