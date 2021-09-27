Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $292.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $205.86 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

