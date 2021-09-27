Mutual Advisors LLC Has $961,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,097 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after acquiring an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $109,986,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.79 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13.

