Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,343 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.43 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

