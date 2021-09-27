Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.