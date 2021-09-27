Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $81,394,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $114.11 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

