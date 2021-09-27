Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,775 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,835,000 after purchasing an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,116,000 after purchasing an additional 496,800 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.05 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

