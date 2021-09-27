Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $18.83 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Pool by 1.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $465.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.