Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.18. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

