Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,717,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 133,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on W. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.63.

W opened at $274.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.52.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

