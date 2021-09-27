Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $76.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

