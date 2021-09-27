Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,011 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of trivago worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRVG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $998.32 million, a PE ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

