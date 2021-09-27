Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $56,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $84.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

