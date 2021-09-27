Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $272.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.63.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.