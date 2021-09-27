4,845 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 77,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BAC stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

