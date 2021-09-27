DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $707,218,000 after acquiring an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $23,891,179 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $560.74 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.81 and its 200-day moving average is $431.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

