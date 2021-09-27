-$0.30 EPS Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Carvana reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

Carvana stock opened at $321.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana has a 12-month low of $179.24 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.20 and a beta of 2.38.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $3,121,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,014,884.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.