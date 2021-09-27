Korea Investment CORP Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,286 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 58,788 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 101.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC opened at $49.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

