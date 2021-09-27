Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 219.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 35.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

