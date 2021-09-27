Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 37,490 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 768,715 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,535,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,147,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

BBY opened at $104.74 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

