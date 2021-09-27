Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $466.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.23. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.