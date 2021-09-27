Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

