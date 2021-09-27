Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 127.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $10,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

