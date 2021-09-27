Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Insider Sells $10,872.00 in Stock

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $10,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 3.12. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.08 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 30.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 15.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 184,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

