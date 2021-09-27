Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 6,814 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 531,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 44.30% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000.

Shares of DVLU opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

