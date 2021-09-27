Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 199.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of RGR stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.