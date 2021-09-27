Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $12.34 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.9% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 21,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $176.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

