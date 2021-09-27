Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 885,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $156,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,333.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Barclays cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.74.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.36 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average is $170.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

